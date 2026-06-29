Update On New TNA Knockouts TV Championship

More details have emerged regarding the brand-new TNA Knockouts Television Championship that was unveiled at TNA Slammiversary 2026.

During Sunday’s pay-per-view at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, TNA Hall of Famer Traci Brooks introduced the new championship before announcing that a 16-woman tournament will begin on this Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT! to crown the inaugural champion.

TNA Hall of Famer @TheTraciBrooks introduces the Knockouts Television Championship on Countdown to Slammiversary, presented by @iHeartRadio! #TNASlammiversary pic.twitter.com/bUzs5p2vpW — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 28, 2026

Following the announcement, ZBROS—the company responsible for designing and manufacturing the new title belt—shared its reaction on social media.

“We are super proud to announce The TNA Wrestling Knockouts TV Championship. Big thank you to everyone at TNA Wrestling for the opportunity and it was great working with our brother Craig again over at Hellfire Designs.”

The introduction of the Knockouts Television Championship marks the first new title added to TNA’s Knockouts division in several years and sets the stage for a 16-woman tournament to determine the inaugural champion.

For complete coverage of the event, check out PWMania.com’s TNA Slammiversary 2026 Results.