Latest Backstage Update On TNA’s Creative Shake-Up

According to Fightful Select, TNA Wrestling has restructured parts of its creative team following Tommy Dreamer’s departure. Multiple individuals have taken on more significant responsibilities behind the scenes. While Dreamer’s exit was publicly portrayed as a mutual decision, the report indicates that TNA actually let him go.

The report also highlighted that Dreamer still has supporters within the company, but many roster members were eager for change due to long-standing frustrations with the creative direction.

In the wake of Dreamer’s departure, Hunter Johnston, better known to wrestling fans as Delirious, has stepped into a more prominent creative role. A longtime TNA employee expressed excitement about Johnston’s contributions, and another source noted that he was never considered at risk of leaving, as he wasn’t part of the issues affecting TNA’s creativity.

Additionally, Eric Tompkins is becoming more involved in the creative process. TNA sources reported that he was responsible for the AJ Francis segment that aired several weeks ago, which received positive feedback from talent and fans alike. He has also been credited with contributing to several other segments over the years.

Another significant addition to the team is Road Dogg, whose arrival had reportedly been in the works for quite some time. He was present backstage at Slammiversary, though it is unclear if he contributed directly to the show. The report mentioned that several past regimes praised Road Dogg, believing he would be a valuable asset if available.

Despite these creative changes, Fightful reports that there has been no major shift in TNA’s plans in recent weeks. The Women’s TV Championship has been a part of the creative roadmap for some time and remains on schedule.