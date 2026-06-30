Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Chris Harris Left TNA

Jeff Jarrett believes poor communication played a major role in Chris Harris’ departure from TNA Wrestling in 2008.

Speaking on his My World podcast, which featured Harris as a guest, Jarrett reflected on the former America’s Most Wanted star’s exit from the company.

Harris explained that he never wanted to leave TNA but found himself in “limbo land” creatively. He also said he received a lower contract offer than expected and struggled to get answers from management regarding his future.

Jarrett agreed that communication was the biggest issue and pointed to TNA’s management structure at the time.

According to Jarrett, then-TNA President Dixie Carter wanted to oversee talent relations but often avoided difficult conversations involving contracts and roster decisions. “She wants to be the boss, but not really be the boss.”

Jarrett recalled assigning Carter to discuss Harris’ contract situation, only for those conversations to never take place. “Get back that week. Okay, what was your talk with Chris? I didn’t get around to doing it.”

Jarrett said Harris wasn’t alone, noting that several wrestlers became frustrated by the lack of communication.

“Talent is going to go to the person that they have the most communication with. Chris wasn’t the only one, but there were multiple folks that got really bent out of shape that they just weren’t being communicated with. Dixie wanted to be that point person, but when it really got down to it, she wouldn’t have a negative conversation to save her life.”