Wednesday, July 1, 2026
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First Matches Announced For TNA iMPACT Tapings

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the first matchups for this week’s iMPACT TV tapings, which will take place in Albany, New York. Former X-Division Champion Leon Slater is set to compete against Eddie Edwards from The System in a singles match.

Additionally, in the Knockouts division, the newly crowned TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside will face former champion Lei Ying Lee in a title rematch.

Brookside won the championship from Lee on Sunday at Slammiversary. Meanwhile, Slater participated in the Ultimate X Match for the X-Division Title at the same event, where Cedric Alexander emerged victorious, retaining his belt.

TNA will tape upcoming episodes of Thursday Night iMPACT on July 1-2 at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

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