Eric Young Released From TNA

The TNA Wrestling releases are continuing.

Eric Young is the latest name added to the list, joining a mix of veteran talent and longtime behind-the-scenes figures who have exited the company in recent weeks.

Young now joins a list that includes Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Steve Maclin, Tessa Blanchard, Myla Grace, and others.

Also believed to be departing TNA once his current deal expires is former World Champion Mike Santana. Santana dropped the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth this past weekend at Slammiversary 2026, and per most accounts, he’s expected to land in WWE once he’s cleared to do so.

(H/T: Fightful Select)