Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, scheduled for next week at the Broadview Center in Albany, New York. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+.

In the show, TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside will defend her title against Léi Yǐng Lee. Additionally, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against Order 4’s The Great Hands (Jason Hotch and John Skyler).

Jada Stone will compete against Alisha Edwards from The System in a first-round match of the TNA Knockouts TV Championship Tournament. Lastly, “The Wild Child” Jody Threat will take on Gabby Forza, also in a first-round match of the TNA Knockouts TV Championship Tournament.

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