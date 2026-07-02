Backstage Update On Plans For CM Punk’s Imminent WWE TV Return

CM Punk remains on track to return to WWE television during next week’s Monday Night Raw from Chicago.

Sources indicate the plan for Punk to return on the July 6 Raw from Allstate Arena has held steady for several weeks now, with WWE still expecting him to make his hometown comeback as scheduled.

A source at the venue confirmed there’s been no change to Punk’s promotional status for the show — he continues to be heavily advertised, with no indications of a shift in plans.

Also advertised for the July 6 card: Sami Zayn defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in the night’s main event.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)