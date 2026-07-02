Thursday, July 2, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Backstage Update On Plans For CM Punk’s Imminent WWE TV Return

By
Matt Boone
-

CM Punk remains on track to return to WWE television during next week’s Monday Night Raw from Chicago.

Sources indicate the plan for Punk to return on the July 6 Raw from Allstate Arena has held steady for several weeks now, with WWE still expecting him to make his hometown comeback as scheduled.

A source at the venue confirmed there’s been no change to Punk’s promotional status for the show — he continues to be heavily advertised, with no indications of a shift in plans.

Also advertised for the July 6 card: Sami Zayn defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in the night’s main event.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved