Backstage Update On Nick Aldis’ Potential In-Ring Return In WWE

New details have surfaced on the fallout from the GUNTHER/Nick Aldis confrontation at the Night of Champions post-show, with word now emerging that WWE has had real internal conversations about turning the angle into an actual in-ring program.

According to the report, a GUNTHER-Aldis match has been floated behind the scenes on more than one occasion — this isn’t the first time the idea has come up. Back in 2025, there was also traction on a possible Aldis-Solo Sikoa program that reportedly gained internal momentum before ultimately being scrapped.

Sources indicate that if creative does pull the trigger on Aldis vs. GUNTHER, the plan would be for Aldis to wrestle the match himself rather than inserting a proxy Superstar into the feud on his behalf.

For context: Aldis hasn’t wrestled since 2023. Prior to taking on his SmackDown authority figure role, he had a decorated in-ring résumé, including runs as both NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)