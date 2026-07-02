Myka Lockwood Reveals Inspirational Message From The Undertaker

WWE NXT star Myka Lockwood, also known as Bayley Humphrey, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics. During the interview, she shared what WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who was her coach on WWE LFG, told her after she was eliminated from the show.

Lockwood said, “I actually will never forget that moment because I’m not really an emotional person, but in that moment I was, and he looked at me, and he said, ‘You will change the face of women’s wrestling. Just not yet. It will be your time. Just be patient.’ He is one of my most inspirational leaders, and whenever he said that, I got a fire under me. That even though I got cut that first round, I knew there was something special more out in the future for me.”

On whether The Undertaker’s words resonate with her whenever she goes out to the ring:

“Every single day. Because if he, of all people, sees something in me, I know I have what it takes.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

"You will change the face of women's wrestling, just not yet"⏱️@myka_lockwood shares w/ @bullyray5150 how @undertaker's advice at #WWELFG resonated with her on the #BustedOpen247 Podcast Catch #BOAD Tonight at 11p ET on @siriusxmsports#ProWrestlingNation247 Ch.156📻 pic.twitter.com/1RpAszOOE3 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 1, 2026

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)