Adam Copeland: ‘About 95% Of The Matches I Want Are Still Out There’

AEW World Tag Team Champion and pro wrestling legend Adam Copeland spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling about various topics, including the matches he still wants to have.

Copeland said, “About 95% of the matches I want are still out there, which is pretty cool.”

On his AEW contract being extended due to injury:

“That’s shifted and had to change. I broke my leg. That put me out for a bit. And then filming Beekeeper and Percy Jackson [and the Olympians]. The amazing part here is that Tony [Khan] and I sit down and we map a way to try and pull it all off, and he’s understanding of that too, which is really nice to be able to juggle two careers, because I never did this before.”

On his chemistry with Christian Cage:

“We have a natural chemistry from being friends the entirety of our lives. You can’t fake that. I know where he’s going to be. He knows where I’m going to be. … More than anything, it’s just not really trying to recreate the wheel, because I tried that once with Judgment Day, and I could just feel that the audience didn’t want to see that. They didn’t want to get with that.”

On his pride for former Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest:

“No hesitation. Those are the two people who could make this a pretty cool group. He was kind of surprised by that, and that made me realize he didn’t understand what he had in those two, and I thought that was a shame. I’m super proud of them. I’m proud of Rhea and where she’s taken it and gone with it, and it’s exactly where I thought it could go.”

On why Goldberg has the best spear:

“Bron’s is awesome because he flies from, like, halfway down the aisle. But I’m going to go to me. Goldberg is is the answer to all of it because he’s the guy who put it on the map. He’s the guy who did it first. He’s the guy who garnered that first reaction. Like, I remember I was working Gangrel, and he goes, hey, why don’t you hit me with the like a spear like that? Goldberg does. I was like, okay. And that was it. That was the beginning of it. And it just got a reaction. So I thought, okay, well, I’ll use it here and there. And then, little by little, it just became the thing. But it’s Bill, you know, I mean, the guy who did it first, and yeah, Bill. To me, the originator. Just like I’m Mr. Money in the bank. Because the first one is always the best. It just is. And I know Rollins had a really cool cash, and I know Ziegler did, but it don’t happen unless we do it first. And I don’t do the spear, and Reigns don’t do the spear, and then Rhino doesn’t do it, and the rest of us don’t do it, probably unless Bill does it and gets that reaction. Bill.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)