Backstage Reason Nikki Blackheart Wasn’t Identified During WWE NXT Debut

Top indie star Nikki Blackheart made a surprise appearance during the closing moments of Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, following the main event match between Kelani Jordan and former NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley.

Paxley’s night ended on a sour note as she not only lost to Jordan in a grudge match but was also blindsided by Blackheart, the newest addition to the NXT roster. Blackheart unleashed a flurry of strikes on Paxley and locked her in a torture rack to make a bold statement. However, the commentators did not mention her name during the segment.

According to Bryan Alvarez from the Wrestling Observer, Nikki Blackheart is facing some trademark issues that haven’t been resolved yet, which is why she was not referred to by name in her NXT debut last Tuesday. However, it is expected that she will have a name finalized by next week.

Blackheart signed with WWE in March 2026 and made her in-ring debut under the name Martinez via a dark match in May against Skylar Rae. Since then, she has been participating in NXT live events, with her most recent match being against Nikkita Lyons.