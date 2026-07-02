Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The Vision

The future of The Vision remains uncertain, according to a new backstage report.

The faction—comprised of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Paul Heyman—was formed shortly after WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. However, injuries to several members disrupted WWE’s long-term plans, forcing the company to repeatedly alter its creative direction.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, there are differing opinions within WWE regarding the group’s future.

Some believe The Vision can continue, but only if the faction is significantly reworked, potentially with changes to its membership. Others reportedly feel the group has run its course and that it is time to “let the pieces fall where they may.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the faction, one pairing is expected to remain intact.

The report notes that Paul Heyman is still expected to be aligned with Bron Breakker, with WWE officials viewing the partnership as an important part of Breakker’s presentation and long-term development.