WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Seth Rollins’ RAW Promo His Best Ever

Seth Rollins’ closing promo on this week’s episode of WWE Raw has earned rave reviews from the hosts of Busted Open Radio.

Ahead of his SummerSlam showdown with World Champion Roman Reigns, Rollins delivered a passionate in-ring promo that left both Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray highly impressed.

LaGreca went as far as to call it the best microphone performance of Rollins’ career. “I can’t think of another one that was the best segment with mic in hand from Seth Rollins that I’ve ever heard.”

Bully Ray agreed, revealing that the promo had him reacting out loud while watching from home. “You’d have to show me a promo from years and years ago that even comes close to what last night was. I found myself pointing at the TV last night, literally. I’m sitting by myself, pointing at the TV, going, that’s the guy, that’s the guy right there that we have wanted for so long.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also explained why he felt the segment was so effective. “He spoke with conviction, he had good bass in his voice, he was clear and he was concise, and he was hitting Roman between the eyes with truths.”

Bully added that Rollins’ overall presentation helped complete the performance. “That’s the Seth Rollins I know and love,” he said, praising Rollins’ all-black attire and slicked-back hair as the image he had always envisioned for the former World Champion.