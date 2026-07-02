Dominik Mysterio Admits He Hated Being On WWE TV As A Child

Dominik Mysterio has admitted that, while he always loved professional wrestling, he wasn’t a fan of being in the spotlight as a child.

Speaking on JaackMaate’s Happy Hour, the WWE star reflected on growing up around the business and appearing on WWE television during his father’s legendary rivalry with the late Eddie Guerrero.

“I hated it. Not wrestling, I loved wrestling. I loved watching it. I just didn’t enjoy the attention on me.”

Dominik also revisited the iconic 2005 custody storyline, jokingly embracing the long-running wrestling narrative that Eddie Guerrero was his real father. “For the people that aren’t aware, Rey Mysterio is not actually my real dad. It is actually Eddie Guerrero.”

Continuing the joke, Dominik recapped the storyline from his own perspective.

“There was a custody match for me in 2005. Basically I was living with Rey Mysterio and his family and then Eddie decided that I should come home, so he made it a big deal and he told everybody that I was really his son. Then there was this whole custody battle for me because I’m just that big of a prize.”

He even joked that the outcome of the match helped shape the villain fans see today. “Unfortunately Rey Mysterio won that night, and I had to become what I became today.”