Dominik Mysterio Shares Advice For Future WWE Stars

Dominik Mysterio believes adaptability is one of the most important qualities a WWE Superstar can possess.

Speaking on JaackMaate’s Happy Hour, the second-generation star was asked what it takes to succeed at the highest level of professional wrestling. “I would say being able to be adaptable.”

Dominik explained that the unpredictable nature of live wrestling means performers must constantly adjust to changing circumstances. “The nature of our business goes, you just never really know how the audience is gonna react. You never know how things might go or things might change in an instant.”

He added that creative plans often change at the last minute, forcing talent to think quickly and adjust on the fly. “You have an idea, and then right before you go out there, the idea changes or something gets moved, and you just have to adapt and change on the fly, or do what you need to do in that moment.”

According to Dominik, wrestlers who struggle to adapt often find it difficult to thrive in WWE. “If you can’t adapt or can’t roll with the program, it’s gonna eat you up and spit you out.”