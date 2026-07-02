Sami Zayn Reveals Message From John Cena After WWE Title Win

Sami Zayn has revealed that one of the most meaningful congratulations he received after winning the WWE Championship came from WWE legend John Cena.

Speaking with ESPN New York, Zayn said Cena reached out to him shortly after his historic title victory, a gesture he never expected.

“One message that I got that I didn’t expect, it was extremely nice, it was from John Cena.

He sent me a message and he just kind of reminded me of the difficulty of attaining this, and that less than 1% of the people that aspire to do what we do ever gets to this point.”

While Zayn chose not to reveal the full contents of the private message, he shared the part that resonated with him the most.

“I don’t want to throw out personal stuff that he said to me, but the thing that stuck to me is that he said, ‘You really did it your way.’ I just thought that was so cool coming from him.”

Zayn admitted he was especially touched that Cena took the time to contact him. “He’s the man because he didn’t have to text me at all. It’s really one of the more touching texts that I got, to be honest with you.”

He added that the message reflected the type of person Cena has always been. “You know how he is, he’s a very thoughtful person, and I think he was trying to remind me to be very mindful of the unlikeliness and how difficult it is to reach the mountaintop.”