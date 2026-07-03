Backstage News On WWE Censoring Bron Breakker’s Blood

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE star and member of The Vision, Bron Breakker, suffered a cut on his head during his Steel Cage Match against Seth Rollins at the 2026 Night of Champions premium live event (PLE) this past Saturday. His face has now been “completely blurred out” in replays of the show.

There was confusion about the censorship, with some believing the blood was not censored on ESPN Unlimited/Disney+ replays, leading to speculation that the decision was made by Netflix. However, that’s not the case.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE took the initiative to blur the blood in the match. In addition to the blurring, alternate camera angles were used during the match in some instances to avoid showing the blood. There was also at least one occasion when WWE cut to a crowd shot for a few seconds instead of showing the bloody action.

The report also noted that the “holy s**t” chants that erupted after Breakker was superplexed through a table were replaced with a “This is Awesome!” chant in the replays. Such audio edits have become a common practice in WWE’s replays on Netflix.

It remains unclear why Netflix replays are censored while ESPN replays are not. It’s worth mentioning that Netflix airings and replays are rated TV-PG, whereas ESPN Unlimited/Disney+ airings and replays do not have a TV rating.