WWE RAW Ticket Sales Revealed Amid CM Punk Speculation

WWE is scheduled to hold this Monday’s episode of RAW at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, located northwest of Chicago.

According to WrestleTix (as reported by the Wrestling Observer), 9,971 tickets have been sold for the show so far, with 398 tickets sold since the last update two days ago. The report also stated that 798 tickets are currently available on the resale market, with the cheapest listed at $96.95. Notably, the year-to-date (YTD) average for all WWE shows this year is 11,056 tickets sold.

The last time WWE held a show at the Allstate Arena was on September 5, 2025, for an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where they sold a total of 16,642 tickets. This show benefited significantly from being John Cena’s final SmackDown appearance, where he challenged Sami Zayn for the United States Championship.

With CM Punk rumored to make his first appearance on WWE programming since the RAW following WrestleMania 42, we can expect an increase in ticket sales as we approach the event.