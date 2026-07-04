Update On WWE Night Of Champions Streaming Performance

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE Night of Champions premium live event (PLE) in 2026 did not rank #1 in any country on its first day of availability, June 27.

The report noted that the highest rankings for the PLE were in Canada and the United Kingdom, where it finished at #2. It ranked #3 in Egypt, Ireland, and Saudi Arabia, which was also the location of the event. In comparison, the Clash in Italy event reached #1 in 23 countries on its first day of release.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 also maintained a presence on Netflix’s charts throughout the weekend. On Saturday, it ranked #8 among TV shows and #10 overall on Netflix. On Sunday, it ranked #10 among television shows and #17 overall. For reference, Clash in Italy ranked #6 among television shows and #8 overall on the same Sunday.

Throughout the entire week, Night of Champions 2026 appeared in Netflix’s Top 10 in nine countries. It ranked #4 in the United Kingdom, #5 in Canada, and #8 in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, it ranked in the Top 10 in Bulgaria, Egypt, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter also compared the event’s rankings with WWE RAW ratings in countries where data was available. According to the report, Night of Champions ranked higher than RAW in every market except Trinidad and Tobago, where RAW ranked #6 and Night of Champions was #10. In Sri Lanka, RAW ranked #9 while Night of Champions came in at #10. The report also noted that RAW recorded its “second-lowest numbers in history.”

Based on these rankings and previous RAW viewership figures, the newsletter estimated that more than 1.6 million people watched Night of Champions 2026 on Netflix outside the United States as of Sunday at midnight. However, it was expected that this total would not increase significantly. The newsletter also reported that Google search activity for Night of Champions 2026 was down by 12% compared to Clash in Italy and by 10% compared to Backlash.

The report further stated that Clash in Italy featured a “far stronger marquee card,” which included matches such as Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat, Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER for the WWE Championship, and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi II, which contributed to its success in comparison to the Night of Champions event.