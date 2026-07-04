Chad Gable Says El Grande Americano Story Needs A Documentary

WWE star Chad Gable discussed his successful feud with El Grande Americano during an interview with 103.5 KISS FM.

Gable said, “There’s so many facets to what got us to that final point, that I think someday we’re going to have to do like a documentary or something. Because there’s so many little routes that this had to take, and deviations from what had happened. And you can go back all the way to just me getting hurt, you know? None of this would have ever taken place in the first place had I not gotten hurt and had to leave. And El Grande took, essentially, my character and ran with it to a degree that I don’t think anybody expected him to. To his credit, just immersed himself in this culture and endeared himself to these people, and just to a level we haven’t seen in so long.”

On making the feud feel real:

“So those things obviously played a part, and then I think just this idea that we developed this real competitive, almost hate for each other throughout the story as it unfolded. We found it within ourselves to really hold something against each other. Me for him basically stealing what was mine, and him for hating me for basically trying to come back and claim it when he has solidified himself as this character. And when you can make it that important and that real to you, you just — it becomes that same way to everyone else to our audience. They feel it, and it was just lightning in a bottle. It just was something that I think we haven’t experienced in wrestling for a long time.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)