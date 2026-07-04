Saturday, July 4, 2026
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Backstage Update On El Hijo Del Vikingo’s Knee Injury

By
James Hetfield
-
El Hijo Del Vikingo
El Hijo Del Vikingo | WWE

As reported by PWMania.com, AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo was scheduled to defend his title against EK Prosper on WWE NXT this past Tuesday. However, the match was called off when Keanu Carver attacked Vikingo in a backstage segment at the beginning of the show.

Further reports from False Finish and PWInsider.com indicate that Vikingo sustained an injury while preparing for his match. According to sources, he suffered a knee injury, specifically to his left knee, which is now severely swollen. The company is currently awaiting MRI results to assess the extent of the injury.

This setback is particularly concerning for Vikingo, as he has a history of knee injuries and has previously spent significant time out of action due to this recurring issue.

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