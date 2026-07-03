Eric Bischoff Admits He’s Not Sold On Sami Zayn As WWE Champion

Eric Bischoff has admitted he remains unconvinced by Sami Zayn’s WWE Championship reign, while acknowledging that WWE may have good reasons for the decision that aren’t obvious to outsiders.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, the WWE Hall of Famer stressed that his reservations have nothing to do with Zayn personally. “I like Sami a lot. I got to know him just a little bit.”

Bischoff praised Zayn’s professionalism and talent before explaining why he still has doubts about him as WWE Champion. “A lot of things to respect, but in that role, frankly, I didn’t see it. Still don’t.”

Despite his skepticism, Bischoff acknowledged that he has been wrong before, noting that WWE has access to business metrics and audience data that fans and pundits simply don’t see. “WWE has access to data that probably we don’t even understand. Does that data tell them something that we don’t see as fans?”

Bischoff also reflected on a lesson he learned from media mogul Ted Turner about making creative decisions based on the broader audience rather than personal preferences. “Don’t program for yourself, dummy, because there’s only one of you, and you’re programming for the masses.”

While leaving the door open to changing his opinion over time, Bischoff admitted he still has reservations about the move. “On the surface, it’s a question mark for me.”