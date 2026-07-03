JBL Believes Mike Santana Is Ready For WWE Main Roster

John “Bradshaw” Layfield believes Mike Santana has what it takes to succeed on WWE’s main roster.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the rumors linking the former TNA World Champion to WWE following his title loss to Nic Nemeth at Slammiversary.

“I think Santana will be a great fit on the main roster.”

JBL explained that WWE’s demanding schedule makes roster depth more important than ever. “When you have as many shows as WWE has, they have about 1,000 hours of programming a week. They have wrestling on every freaking night. You need a lot of talent, and you need a lot of deep talent.”

He also reflected on WWE’s early brand split era, recalling how a lack of established stars forced the company to rely heavily on its biggest names.

“When we first started up Monday Night Raw, and then SmackDown in the same week, people wanted to see all the stars on both shows, so you had to put Steve on shows, put Rock on shows, put Undertaker on both shows. We were burning through storylines at light speed. Something that should take you five or six months was taking us one to three months.”

JBL believes that adding talented performers like Santana helps prevent that issue by providing WWE with the depth needed to keep its programming fresh across multiple weekly shows.