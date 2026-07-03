Matt Hardy Reveals How He Suffered An Injury At TNA Slammiversary

Matt Hardy has opened up about the injury he suffered during TNA Slammiversary while capturing the TNA World Tag Team Championships alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran reflected on the four-team ladder match, saying he was pleased with how everything came together. “I ended up being very happy with the match. We had four teams, and I felt like all the teams had a moment to shine.”

Hardy explained that he suffered a bruised and swollen arm after an unplanned sequence involving Jeff, whose tendency to improvise altered part of the match. “Jeff is, like, so present in the moment. A lot of times he just goes off script.”

According to Hardy, Jeff brought a table into play earlier than originally planned, forcing him to protect it during another spot later in the match. “I ended up taking the stairs shoulder first, and my arm got jabbed right in the point of the stairs. It was super swollen.”

Despite the mishap, Hardy said he enjoys Jeff’s spontaneous approach to wrestling, even if it occasionally leads to unexpected moments. “That happens a lot with Jeff, and it’s one of the things I love about it, because once he just feels something, he kind of rolls with it. But sometimes, like, hey brother, stay on track, dude.”

Looking back on the event as a whole, Hardy called Slammiversary a major success for TNA Wrestling. “Everyone was ecstatic with it. I thought it was a show that TNA needed.”