Jeff Jarrett Reveals His TNA Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Jeff Jarrett believes three names are automatic selections for any TNA Wrestling Mount Rushmore, though he admits the fourth spot is much more difficult to fill.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, the TNA co-founder was asked which four names he would place on the promotion’s Mount Rushmore.

“I don’t think you can not have one without AJ [Styles], and I know from a business perspective Sting was a massive get early, and then when he signed. You look at Kurt [Angle], so those three almost are kind of givens.”

When discussing the final spot, Jarrett said there were several worthy candidates and even suggested that entire divisions could be considered because of their impact on the company.

“But when you get into that fourth one, you have to me, you know, in a lot of ways you could say the Knockouts division, long before the Women’s Evolution. If the narrative is that Vince McMahon took professional wrestling out of Smokey Bingo Halls and put it here, well, TNA took the bra and panties and put it into competitive women’s wrestling.”

Jarrett also mentioned the X-Division and one of TNA’s most recognizable homegrown stars as deserving consideration.

“But anyway, that 4th spot, there’s a lot of, you could put X Division there in totality, you could put the Knockouts. I think when you look at the OGs that really came along, I mean, Abyss is in that conversation. The fourth one is always a tough spot.”