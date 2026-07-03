Matt Hardy Weighs In On Mike Santana WWE Rumors

Matt Hardy believes Mike Santana accomplished exactly what he set out to achieve during his run as TNA World Champion, regardless of what comes next.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran addressed the speculation surrounding Santana’s future after he dropped the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary amid reports linking him to WWE. “Mike Santana established himself as a bigger star, and I know that’s what his goal was.”

While Hardy acknowledged the ongoing rumors, he cautioned against assuming Santana’s departure from TNA is already finalized.

“If it’s been his goal since he was a kid to be at WWE, then maybe he gets to live that out, and we’ll see. Nothing is 100% certain yet, and he’s not officially done with TNA. He could be back, in theory, but we shall see.”

Hardy praised Santana for elevating his stock during his championship reign and said the title run benefited both the performer and TNA Wrestling.

He also reflected positively on Slammiversary, calling it one of TNA’s strongest pay-per-view events in recent memory. “It was positive across the board. Every match delivered. I felt like everybody went out and busted their ass.”