Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Sami Zayn’s WWE Title Victory, Oba Femi & AEW World Title Debate

There’s no shortage of major talking points in this week’s edition of the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, brought to you by PWMania.com!

Justin C and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent return to break down the biggest stories from across WWE and AEW, offering their analysis and predictions on where things could be heading next.

On this week’s episode, the duo discusses:

Sami Zayn’s monumental WWE Championship victory and how long his reign should last

The booking logic behind Oba Femi winning the King of the Ring Tournament, only to be positioned against Brock Lesnar at

SummerSlam instead of receiving a World Title opportunity

Whether AEW should take the World Championship off MJF before All In, or keep the title on him heading into the company’s biggest event of the year

From championship booking to long-term storytelling, the guys tackle some of the biggest questions facing both WWE and AEW.