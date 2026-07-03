Chad Gable Calls Mask vs. Mask Match His Career ‘Masterpiece’

Chad Gable believes his recent Mask vs. Mask Match is the finest work of his WWE career.

Speaking on The Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, Gable reflected on his critically acclaimed match stemming from his rivalry with El Grande Americano, revealing that it stands as the accomplishment he is most proud of.

“For sure, for a number of reasons. You calling it a piece of art is spot-on for me as a performer. That’s really just the way I kind of look at things nowadays. But yes, it is my masterpiece so far.”

The match capped off Gable’s highly praised storyline surrounding the El Grande Americano character, a creative reinvention that has become one of the most talked-about chapters of his WWE career.

Since arriving in WWE, Gable has continually evolved his character, from his success as part of American Alpha to leading Alpha Academy, with the El Grande Americano storyline representing his latest transformation.