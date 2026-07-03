Marty Jannetty Confirms He Had His Foot Amputated

Marty Jannetty wrote the following via his official Facebook page:

“As many of you all know, I’ve recntly had to undergo an amputation. The very first thing I must do is thank Brian Blair and his GREAT staff at the Cauliflower Alley Club or CAC. Theyve showed me quite a lot of love and compassion for my situation. Without their help I don’t think I would’ve gotten through this very tough time in my life. Insurance only covers so much so I definitely needed their help. And of course if ever a time comes when I can do something for them I’M THERE!!! Thanx again CAC.”