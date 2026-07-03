Another Backstage Update On ESPN’s Increasing Role In WWE’s PLEs

WWE’s deal with ESPN goes well beyond just airing Premium Live Events, according to new details.

It was reported earlier this week that ESPN pushed for Night of Champions 2026 to expand from five matches to six. The network reportedly wanted an added bout to bulk up the paid portion of the show, which streams exclusively for ESPN Unlimited subscribers once the first hour wraps on ESPN television. The extra match meant four bouts stayed exclusive to the streaming tier instead of three.

Dave Meltzer backed up that report in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com.

“[It was] reported that this show was six matches instead of five due to ESPN feeling that they needed at least four matches not on television to convince people who aren’t ESPN Unlimited subscribers to subscribe,” Meltzer wrote. “This was largely confirmed to us as accurate.”

Meltzer also indicated ESPN’s fingerprints are all over the partnership beyond just this one decision.

“And it was noted that ESPN are definitely not silent partners in this deal and are always coming up with ideas,” he added.

The WWE-ESPN PLE partnership is closing in on its one-year mark, having launched in September 2025 with WrestlePalooza. The two sides remain locked into a five-year agreement, though WWE hasn’t confirmed whether WrestlePalooza returns to the 2026 PLE calendar.

ESPN’s role extends past just carrying the shows — WWE talent has become a fixture on First Take, Get Up and SportsCenter during major event weeks. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque — real name Paul Levesque — has praised that cross-promotion, calling the exposure “worth its weight in gold.”