Eric Bischoff Calls For Cody Rhodes Heel Turn

Eric Bischoff believes Cody Rhodes’ next chapter in WWE should be a dramatic heel turn following his WWE Championship loss to Sami Zayn.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, the WWE Hall of Famer argued that Zayn’s underdog championship reign needs a top-tier villain to maximize its potential, and he sees Rhodes as the perfect choice.

“All he needs is a really good heel, and if Cody Rhodes doesn’t become that really great heel, I’m going to be thoroughly disappointed. Now you got a long-term story that’s believable with two amazing characters.”

Bischoff said he feels Rhodes has taken his current babyface persona as far as it can go, making now the ideal time for a character change. “I think Cody has to turn heel. I feel that strongly about it, because he’s played this character out.”

However, Bischoff also noted that Rhodes’ popularity as a fan favorite shouldn’t be discarded forever. “You’ve still got some juice left in that lemon. Let it go while there’s still juice in it, because he can come back to it at some point.”

Bischoff went on to explain that he doesn’t envision Rhodes becoming a dominant, physically intimidating heel, but rather a more manipulative and deceptive antagonist.

“WWE needs a vicious heel, like lie, cheating kind of heel, not a badass heel. You need somebody slippery, somebody greasy.”

The former WCW Executive Vice President believes Rhodes has all the tools to thrive in that role. “If he were to embrace it, I would predict he would be one of the best heels of our generation. He has the potential to do that.”