WWE Files New Trademark For “Tribal Chief”

WWE recently filed a trademark application for the term “Tribal Chief” on Thursday, July 2, according to a report by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for merchandising purposes.

“Tribal Chief” is the nickname of the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns. Reigns is part of the Monday Night RAW roster and is the leader of The Bloodline.

It was confirmed on Monday’s episode of RAW that Reigns will defend his title against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The event will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts”