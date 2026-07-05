JD McDonagh Reacts To Facing Danhausen In His First Singles Match At MSG

During Friday’s WWE SmackDown episode, Danhausen announced that he would face JD McDonagh from The Judgment Day in a singles match on Saturday, July 18th, at Madison Square Garden in New York City during Saturday Night’s Main Event.

This match will mark McDonagh’s first-ever singles appearance at the World’s Most Famous Arena. However, he is not particularly pleased about making his singles debut against Danhausen. McDonagh expressed his frustrations about the match on his Twitter (X) account.

McDonagh wrote, “My first singles match at MSG, and I have to get in there with a clown. 🤡😤”

Danhausen and The Judgment Day have been in conflict for the past several weeks. It all began when McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio approached him, offering money to curse Oba Femi ahead of Mysterio’s King of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match. Although Danhausen accepted the money, he refused to curse Femi. Later on, he declined to return the money and instead electrocuted McDonagh.

To complicate matters further, Danhausen cursed Liv Morgan before her Queen of the Ring Tournament Final Match against IYO SKY at Night of Champions. In retaliation, The Judgment Day stole Danhausen’s New York Knicks jersey and tampered with his experiments. It will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds at Saturday Night’s Main Event.