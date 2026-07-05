AJ Styles Wants To See Sami Zayn’s Underdog WWE Champion Run Last A While

On the latest installment of his ‘Phenomenally Retro’ podcast, AJ Styles spoke about Sami Zayn capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship and rumors of him only being a brief “transitional champion” for the company.

The following are some of the highlights.

On rumors of Sami Zayn only being a brief, temporary ‘transitional’ Undisputed WWE Champion right now: “I hate to think that this was something that is going to be a flip-flop. We don’t necessarily do that. It’s not good for business. But like what’s the next step? I’m not really sure, which makes it very interesting. What is going to happen next with Sami Zayn because SummerSlam, one of the big four PLEs, he’s going to be defending it. Who is that against? That’s the story. Who’s it going to be? Is it going to be Gunther? Is it going to be Cody? Is there somebody else? Is it LeBron? I don’t know.”

On feeling like Zayn’s title run has the potential to be underdog magic: “I don’t want to see a transitional champion. I think that Sami’s more than capable of pulling off being a world champion and totally being the underdog here. But I don’t know what the next part of the story is. The great thing about that is that’s a good thing. That keeps me interested in what’s going to happen, the buildup to SummerSlam. That’s a good thing where I’m not so sure what’s going to happen. You got people worried about that Sami’s just going to be a transitional champion. He’s gonna win it just to lose it to who knows. I don’t think that is the best way to go about doing the storyline. I think there’s some magic to be made and I wish I was smart enough to figure it out. But I’m glad I’m not because I want to enjoy wrestling.”

Watch the complete episode of the ‘Phenomenally Retro’ podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.