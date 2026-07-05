Photo: Jey Uso Gets New Tattoo On His Neck

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso got some fresh ink over the holiday weekend.

The WWE Superstar took to Instagram Stories on July 4th to share footage of himself getting a new tattoo — on his neck (see photo above).

The video showed Jey getting the Bible verse Proverbs 17:17 inked on his neck, accompanied by Samoan-style artwork.

The verse reads: “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity.”

The passage emphasizes loyal, unconditional friendship — and the role that family or close companions play in showing up during hard times.

The timing lines up with Jey’s next chapter as part of the reformed Bloodline. The group has been rebuilt on WWE programming since Roman Reigns won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship off Jacob Fatu — getting “The Samoan Werewolf” to acknowledge him as Tribal Chief and fall in line alongside Reigns and the Usos duo of Jey and ‘Big’ Jimmy.

With that foursome back together, Solo Sikoa is still out there on his own after splitting from the MFTs faction on SmackDown. There’s also buzz that Zilla Fatu could be headed to WWE soon — and could factor into the mix as well.