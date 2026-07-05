Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Marry At Iconic WWE WrestleMania Venue

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married.

The couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City in a ceremony officiated by actor Adam Sandler. While no photos from the wedding have been released, the venue’s exterior billboard displayed the message, “Just Married.”

Swift and Kelce became engaged in August 2025 after one of the most high-profile celebrity relationships in recent years.

Wrestling fans may remember that Swift has an unusual connection to the industry. Jeff Jarrett has previously spoken about how Swift babysat his children and provided support to his family during a difficult period in their lives.

Madison Square Garden also holds a special place in professional wrestling history, having hosted countless iconic events over the decades, including the inaugural WrestleMania in 1985.

Congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their marriage, and best wishes to the newlyweds.