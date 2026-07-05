Eric Bischoff Urges WWE To ‘Put Oba Femi On A Rocket’

Eric Bischoff believes WWE has something special in Oba Femi and says the company should fully commit to making him one of its biggest stars.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, the WWE Hall of Famer compared the 2026 King of the Ring winner to dominant attractions such as Goldberg and Brock Lesnar.

“He’s a prototype. Could you ask AI to kick out anything that looks more perfect as a professional wrestling character than Oba Femi or Brock Lesnar? Larger than life, unbeatable looking, ferocious, great baby face, scary heel.”

Bischoff argued that performers like Femi require a clear direction, believing there is little room for gradual progression with someone who possesses that type of presence. “Goldberg (and) Oba, and just give him a mission, and have him go accomplish the s—- out of it, whatever it is, just eat through people till you’ve got him built up. There’s very little in between with a guy like that.”

He warned that failing to capitalize on Femi’s momentum could quickly cool him off in the eyes of fans. “If you don’t put him on the path, the audience is like, yeah, there’s nothing to get. He’s big, big deal.”

Bischoff concluded by urging WWE to aggressively push the rising star. “You put him on a rocket. I have a feeling I’d start building the hell out of them, because people have very short attention spans.”