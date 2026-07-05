Miranda Alize & Nixon Newell Are Engaged To Be Married

Nixon Newell, best known to WWE fans as Tegan Nox, and Miranda Alize are officially engaged.

The couple broke the news over 4th of July weekend with a joint Instagram post featuring a photo of the engagement ring.

“Happy 4th of July,” Alize wrote in the caption (see post below). “I’m engaged.”

Newell shared the same post to her own account.

Newell was released by WWE in 2024 and has since worked the independent scene under her real name, frequently teaming with Alize as “Violent Romance.”

The pair made headlines in November 2025 when they walked out of an AEW Collision taping. They’d been booked for their AEW tag-team debut against Tay Melo and Anna Jay, but a pre-show disagreement led to their exit, forcing last-minute changes to that night’s broadcast.