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Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) Stripped Of MLW Tag Team Title Amid WWE Rumors

By
Matt Boone
-
Baron Corbin
Baron Corbin | WWE

MLW has written Bishop Dyer out of its ongoing television storylines, and stripped him of the MLW Tag-Team title he currently holds.

The announcement was made during the 7/4 edition of MLW Fusion, with commentator Rich Bocchini stating that Dyer had been locked out of the promotion as part of a storyline involving contract negotiations.

Bocchini said that Dyer had been attempting to use his status as one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions to secure a significant raise and additional perks.

“I can now confirm this: negotiations between Dyer and Major League Wrestling have officially hit a total standstill,” Bocchini said. “And my sources tell me that Dyer has been using, or attempting to use, his status as a World Tag Team Champion as the ultimate leverage.”

He continued, “We’re talking about a salary bump and perks demands that would make a billionaire blush. Now, the league’s response to this: they’ve had enough. As of this moment, Bishop Dyer has officially been locked out of Major League Wrestling until he returns with a reasonable mindset.”

The news comes amid rumors of Dyer returning to WWE as Baron Corbin.

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