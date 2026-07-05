Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) Stripped Of MLW Tag Team Title Amid WWE Rumors

MLW has written Bishop Dyer out of its ongoing television storylines, and stripped him of the MLW Tag-Team title he currently holds.

The announcement was made during the 7/4 edition of MLW Fusion, with commentator Rich Bocchini stating that Dyer had been locked out of the promotion as part of a storyline involving contract negotiations.

Bocchini said that Dyer had been attempting to use his status as one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions to secure a significant raise and additional perks.

“I can now confirm this: negotiations between Dyer and Major League Wrestling have officially hit a total standstill,” Bocchini said. “And my sources tell me that Dyer has been using, or attempting to use, his status as a World Tag Team Champion as the ultimate leverage.”

He continued, “We’re talking about a salary bump and perks demands that would make a billionaire blush. Now, the league’s response to this: they’ve had enough. As of this moment, Bishop Dyer has officially been locked out of Major League Wrestling until he returns with a reasonable mindset.”

The news comes amid rumors of Dyer returning to WWE as Baron Corbin.