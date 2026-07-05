Jeff Jarrett Shares Behind-The-Scenes Details On Chyna Feud

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various subjects, including his work with Chyna in WWE.

Jarrett said, “Oh man, God rest her soul. We were just talking about Owen and his wit, Chyna had a unique wit too. But she’s a funny girl, great personality. But it goes without saying, Attitude Era, maybe the height of it. When you look at DX Road Dogg with his intro and his braids and his look, and when you look at the group, Chyna with their build and their look, and again the things that we were doing during the Attitude Era to push the envelope, it didn’t get much more than a push to have a female fight a male for the belt that Randy Savage had, the belt that Ultimate Warrior had. The IC title is the working title; it’s the number two that’s going to take you to number one. The belt was well positioned, the way my character evolved in a lot of ways organically, because had Chyna not had all of her momentum with DX. And we want to do something there, and then here’s this guy over here, and he’d come out of the Double J character. And all of a sudden he’s got Miss Deborah, and then he’s got Kitty, and all that. Then all of a sudden he knocks the hell out of Moolah. Just storyline and kind of step after step after step, so everything was built right before me and Chyna really ever ‘touched.’ But man, oh man, there was some magic that night, and all the drama going on backstage, and she was anxious, and how are we going to get through this, but she delivered like a champ she was. But it was cool, and that moment, being a first on that platform. Chyna obviously kept her career going, but to kind of knight her into that IC title run, we’re still talking about it today.”

On wrestling her 10 years later in TNA:

“It’s to me so bizarre that you know me and Kurt and Karen had worked the storyline, and that’s another thing about Dark Side. There’s going to be things revealed at all that people are going to go, ‘What?!’”

On his relationship with Angle being touched on in Dark Side of the Ring:

“Definitely. Kids involved. We chose, and will continue to choose the high road, but the real story comes out. I wish Kurt had [been interviewed], he didn’t want to do Dark Side, I wish he had done it. That being said, Chyna, we had worked that storyline, me and Karen and Kurt, we’d had our singles. A real trilogy, a cage match in Cincinnati, and, man, if you’ve been in a match with Kurt Angle, you know you’ve been in a match with Kurt Angle. We did that back-alley brawl, but we had our trilogy of matches. I had a match against him in 09 as well, but we had come to a point that we had faced each other multiple ways, but the opportunity came up, and it just fit. But we couldn’t put Karen in a handicap match against Kurt. But to have somebody that was going to be on the opposite side of the ring to face Karen and me, it just clicked. With me and Chyna’s history, obviously with me, Kurt, and Karen’s history, it just absolutely fit. The match – we won’t ever call it a five-star, but boy, oh boy, talk about delivering in so many ways. For one night, it was a blast.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)