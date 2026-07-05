Trey Miguel Explains Why He Re-Signed With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling star Trey Miguel discussed various topics with Knockouts and 3 Counts, including the reasons he chose to re-sign with the promotion.

Miguel said, “Well, man, I haven’t been there very recently at all. There’s been a lot of changes inside of TNA, you know, with some of the people that have been released or asked for the release and such, but there’s a lot of people that are very important to the fabric that makes TNA, right? And I’d like to believe that I’m included in that list of people have to be. With AMC being a new umbrella for us to perform under and to step up to, it gives everyone a bigger platform to show what they can do. I’ve been a part of TNA through some of the worst TV deals they’ve ever had, man. And I’ll tell you, my least favorite was when we were on the Pursuit Channel. It was a hunting channel. Nobody in professional wrestling that was a fan. Destination America still wasn’t as bad as Pursuit. Pursuit was strictly a hunting channel. There were no other shows on there unless you wanted to watch someone duck hunt or fish. You’re not reaching your demographic with a station like that. But everyone knows AMC. If you ever watched The Walking Dead on TV, you were watching AMC, you know what I mean? And it’s opened up a lot of doors, especially, you know, with the relationship with WWE that we still have. It’s awesome, man. And I’ve gotten to be a part of TNA through some of the lowest points during COVID, when there was no one in the crowd, when we were on Twitch with 200 people in the crowd. And I’ve watched us rebuild this thing from the ground up when people said that we were dead. So, it was very important to me to re-sign because I’m not done watching TNA grow. I love TNA. That’s been my home for the past eight years, and I’m so confident in the trajectory in which we are moving now, and I want to be a part of it.”

On not being part of Slammiversary and his love for Amazing Red:

“I’m not going to lie to you, man. That was the hardest part for me because Amazing Red was the guy before there was Alex Shelley in my life or a Chris Sabin. I’ll tell you this story. When I was 15 years old, my best friend was watching TNA who lived two houses down from me whose dad owned the wrestling school that I was getting trained at. His name is Brent. He gives me a call. He goes, ‘Yo, dude, you got to come down here right now. There’s this guy on TV that looks just like you.’ We do not look alike, but I had the mohawk with the designs, which I still do now, which is kind of like an homage to Amazing Red, and I went, and I watched a match with him and Kurt Angle, and that was for the first time. I hadn’t been training long, right? But for the first time since I had began training, that was the very first moment I had was, like, maybe I can do this. This guy is small, and he is out there kicking a** right now. He was exciting as to watch. Don’t want to cuss. Um, you’re all good. And I’d never seen anything like it, though. And then when I found out he was going to be a Slammiversary and I wasn’t, it broke my heart, man. Oh my god.

On how much Amazing Red means to him:

“But I’ll be there for Bound for Glory. I’m praying that we get some more out of Amazing Red before his induction because who knows if he’s going to continue to wrestle for TNA after. I don’t know any of the logistics of his relationship with TNA at this point, but I just sent him a message yesterday saying like, ‘Yo, man, congratulations on the Hall of Fame.’ I got it once, and it was in a multi-man match. It was Amazing Red, Rocky Romero, and Will Osprey, and probably like the biggest names I’ve ever shared a ring with at the time. You know, I’ve gone on to face the Hardys and stuff like that, which, you know, you can’t argue with the amount of fame that they have, but Amazing Red means so much to me personally, man. And it’s dope to see him get honored.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)