Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, set to take place next week at the Broadview Center in Albany, New York. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+.

In an exciting 3-Way Tag Team Match, “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will team up with Ricky Sosa to face The Righteous (Dutch and Vincent) as well as former World Tag Team Champions “The Most Professional Wrestler,” Brian Myers, and Bear Bronson of The System.

Additionally, Indi Hartwell is scheduled to compete against Vicious Vicki Venuto in a first-round match of the TNA Knockouts TV Championship Tournament.

The lineup also features TNA Knockouts World Champion Xia Brookside defending her title against Léi Yǐng Lee. In another title match, the TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), will put their titles on the line against The Great Hands (Jason Hotch and John Skyler) from Order 4.

Moreover, Jada Stone will face Alisha Edwards from The System in another first-round match of the TNA Knockouts TV Championship Tournament. Lastly, “The Wild Child” Jody Threat will go head-to-head with Gabby Forza, also in a first-round match for the tournament.

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