Steve Maclin Addresses His Future Following TNA Departure

Former TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin spoke with MuscleMan Malcom about various topics, including his status as a free agent.

Maclin said, “There’s so many opportunities on the independents. There’s so many other companies like an MLW, an AEW. NOAH, New Japan, AAA, CMLL — there’s so many different places to work. It’s a good time for the business as a professional wrestler, and also anybody that is a free agent because you can make money everywhere.”

On the likelihood for him to show up in AEW or ROH:

“The possibilities right now are endless, which [is] really cool for me. And that’s the fun part with free agency, it’s the first time I haven’t been signed to a television company since I started training. I was on the indies for a year and a half when I started at Paulsboro, Monster Factory here in New Jersey. I was there for a year and a half, got signed to NXT. And I was there for seven and a half years with WWE. And went straight into TNA for one day of not having a job when my contract was done with my 90 days, and I was with TNA for five years. I’m very excited for this time period where I can pop up anywhere, and it’s cool to have some buzz around it too right now.”

On exiting TNA:

“I know a lot of people were kind of shocked that I asked for my release. But five years is a long time at a company, especially [when] we’re in the territory era again where it’s like a global territory with pro wrestling. So for me, it’s just like, ‘All right, cool.’ I saw the writing on the wall. It was time for me to leave and maybe come back later on down the road.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)