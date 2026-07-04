Backstage Update On Road Dogg’s TNA Status

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg (Brian James) was backstage at TNA’s Slammiversary 2026 this past weekend, but he did not attend the latest TV tapings for the company without a contract.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Figure Four Online, James is still expected to sign with TNA Wrestling, although both parties have yet to finalize the terms. Meltzer also mentioned that James unofficially served as a matchmaker at Slammiversary. However, the show primarily ran under the guidance of Tommy Dreamer and Hunter Johnston, even though Dreamer was no longer with the company.

James previously worked for TNA Wrestling as a wrestler from 2002 to 2009, during which time he reformed the New Age Outlaws with Billy Gunn/Kip James as the Voodoo Kin Mafia. His earlier tenure was marked by significant WWE criticism, as TNA at the time was under Vince Russo’s direction, aiming for more controversial television.

Today, with both companies collaborating, the situation has changed. Rather than take a competitive angle on camera, James can help TNA become a viable competitor for fans’ attention behind the scenes, contributing to a more old-school product that contrasts with TKO’s corporate model.