GCW Discusses Plans For WWE WrestleMania 43 Weekend

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale discussed plans for the promotion during WWE WrestleMania 43 weekend in an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

Lauderdale said, “Of course there’s been discussions about all of those options. Saudi Arabia, of course, is not realistic, and I highly doubt that anything is going to be happening over there in an indie wrestling level. But there’s tons of possibilities and options that have been floated, and I’ve heard lots of things that both include us and don’t include us, meaning other people also planning for a weekend of that magnitude.”

On how it’s difficult to make plans without a date for the event:

“It’s really hard to plan anything without knowing a date, which, as you said, they haven’t given us even a date yet. So it’s super hard to start planning a location or start putting anything together when you don’t know when it’s going to happen. Of course, I know who I would want to work with. I know how we would want to do it, but it’s all just tentative until we have something firm to plan around. I think something will happen. I just don’t know what it’s going to be and where it’s going to be yet.”

Indie promotions like GCW usually host several events on the same weekend as WWE WrestleMania 43 in the same city. However, WrestleMania 43 is taking place in Saudi Arabia, which complicates logistics. Lauderdale mentioned that while there have been talks about GCW’s plans for that weekend, it’s not feasible to hold shows in Saudi Arabia.

You can check out Lauderdale’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)