Eric Bischoff Fires Back At Vince Russo Over Sami Zayn Comments

Eric Bischoff had a blunt response to Vince Russo’s criticism of Sami Zayn winning the WWE Championship.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff was asked about Russo’s recent comments comparing Zayn’s title victory to David Arquette’s controversial WCW World Championship reign.

Russo had previously said on The Coach and Bro Show: “Embarrassing to me. Sami earned what? What did he earn? He worked harder than all the other wrestlers you see out there working? Really? This, to me, is an absolute joke.”

He also likened Zayn’s championship victory to David Arquette winning the WCW World Title in 2000.

Bischoff dismissed Russo’s criticism while offering his own assessment of the former WWE and WCW writer. “Not much. Vince Russo is really good at talking. He’s really, really good. He can talk a great freaking game.”

Bischoff went on to explain why he believes Russo’s communication skills can be misleading. “That’s what makes him dangerous, because while he can talk a great game, he can’t deliver one. The guy is not nearly as creative as listening to him speak would lead you to believe.”

Despite the criticism, Bischoff acknowledged that Russo remains an engaging personality. “He is entertaining to listen to, that’s for sure.”