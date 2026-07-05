Young WWE Fan Honored By Charlotte Flair Passes Away

The wrestling community is mourning the heartbreaking passing of eight-year-old Scarlett Guillen following her battle with Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG), a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Scarlett became known to many WWE fans through the company’s community outreach efforts, where she formed a special bond with Charlotte Flair. Their friendship extended well beyond their initial meeting, with Flair honoring Scarlett on multiple occasions, including wearing entrance gear inspired by her at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 and dedicating her WrestleMania 42 entrance attire to Scarlett and her courageous fight against cancer.

Scarlett’s family announced the heartbreaking news in a message shared on her GoFundMe page.

“Our hearts are shattered beyond words. After an incredibly courageous battle with DMG, our beautiful daughter Scarlett has gained her angel wings. She was only eight years old, yet she touched more lives than many people do in a lifetime.

Scarlett was the light of every room she entered. She had the funniest personality, a contagious laugh, and a smile that could brighten even the darkest days. She was strong, determined, silly, and full of love. She had a way of making everyone around her laugh.”

The family also reflected on what Scarlett meant to them and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they received throughout her journey.

“Being Scarlett’s parents has been the greatest honor of our lives. Every moment with her was a gift. Although our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing she is in heaven running around making new friends and back on the softball field.

Throughout Scarlett’s journey, our family has been surrounded by an incredible community of love and support. From every prayer, every message, every meal, every donation, every act of kindness, you all have carried us through the unimaginable.”

As they navigate this devastating loss, Scarlett’s family has asked for continued support as they prepare to honor her memory.

“There are simply no words that can express how grateful we are. As we navigate this heartbreaking loss, we are asking for help with Scarlett’s funeral and memorial expenses so we can give her the beautiful farewell she deserves. Any contribution, no matter what the amount, will help ease the financial burden during this devastating time. If you are unable to donate, we ask that you please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers and consider sharing Scarlett’s story.

Our precious Scarlett will forever be loved, forever be missed, and forever be our greatest blessing.”

Everyone at PWMania extends its deepest condolences to Scarlett’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.