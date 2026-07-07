Gauntlet Match Set To Determine Penta’s WWE SummerSlam Challenger

WWE has officially set the stage for the next Intercontinental Championship challenger.

During the July 6 episode of Raw on Netflix from the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, it was announced that next week’s show will feature a WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Gauntlet Match.

The winner of the gauntlet will earn the right to challenge Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2026, which takes place across two nights on August 1 and August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The following Superstars have been announced for the gauntlet match:

Je’Von Evans

Rey Fenix

Chad Gable

Joe Hendry

Dominik Mysterio

Ethan Page

Rusev

The No. 1 Contender Gauntlet is scheduled for the July 13 edition of Raw from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Be sure to join us next week for live WWE Raw coverage, as well as complete coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2026 on August 1 and August 2, right here on PWMania.com.