Jake Roberts Says WWE Should ‘Fire About Half Of Them’

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts shared his thoughts on the current state of professional wrestling during a recent interview with our good friend, veteran wrestling journalist, Bill Apter.

When asked what stands out most to him about today’s product, Roberts pointed to what he feels is a lack of memorable characters and an overreliance on high-risk offense.

“A lack of characters, and guys are wasting so much. They need to go back to simple wrestling. Not so much high-flying. If you’re going to do something high-flying, make it count.”

Apter also asked Roberts what changes he would make if he were in charge of WWE creative. “Fire about half of them.”

When Apter followed up by asking if he was serious, Roberts didn’t hesitate. “Yes, I would. Just keep the guys who can actually wrestle. Those are the ones I would keep.”

Asked whether there were any current wrestlers who stood out to him as future stars, Roberts admitted he hasn’t watched enough wrestling recently to offer a fair assessment. “There’s a couple of guys in AEW I was real fond of. But I haven’t really watched much in the last year, so it’s unfair for me to say.”

Roberts also spoke positively about his recent stint in AEW, confirming once again that his time with the promotion has come to an end while praising company president Tony Khan. “Love it. I just finished up working for him. I’m no longer employed by AEW. He is awesome. He really is a breath of fresh air.”