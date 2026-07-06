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Ricochet Responds To Sheamus And New Day AEW Rumors

By
Phil Johnson
-
Sheamus in WWE
Sheamus | WWE

Ricochet has weighed in on the recent speculation linking Sheamus and The New Day to AEW, doing so in his trademark tongue-in-cheek fashion.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced indicating that Sheamus is expected to leave WWE after his contract expires, with reports noting that he declined a restructured contract extension.

Following the rumors, Ricochet took to X to jokingly dismiss the idea of Sheamus—or Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods—joining him in AEW.

“Everyone, listen. Neither New Day or Sheamo is coming to @AEW.

FOR 1. I’d kick Kofi and Creed’s ass in @Tekken. They know that.

And 2, I’d simply just kick Sheamus’ ass. Its easy.

Don’t get your hopes up. 👑👌🏽 #Ahaa”

At this time, there has been no indication that Sheamus or The New Day are AEW-bound, and Ricochet’s comments were made in a humorous manner rather than as a statement about their contractual status.

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