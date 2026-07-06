Ricochet Responds To Sheamus And New Day AEW Rumors

Ricochet has weighed in on the recent speculation linking Sheamus and The New Day to AEW, doing so in his trademark tongue-in-cheek fashion.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced indicating that Sheamus is expected to leave WWE after his contract expires, with reports noting that he declined a restructured contract extension.

Following the rumors, Ricochet took to X to jokingly dismiss the idea of Sheamus—or Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods—joining him in AEW.

“Everyone, listen. Neither New Day or Sheamo is coming to @AEW.

FOR 1. I’d kick Kofi and Creed’s ass in @Tekken. They know that.

And 2, I’d simply just kick Sheamus’ ass. Its easy.

Don’t get your hopes up. 👑👌🏽 #Ahaa”

At this time, there has been no indication that Sheamus or The New Day are AEW-bound, and Ricochet’s comments were made in a humorous manner rather than as a statement about their contractual status.